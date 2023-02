Each year, FFA chapters around the country celebrate National FFA Week. It’s a time to share what FFA is and the impact it has on members every day. Chillicothe FFA President Claire Walker talked about some of the activities for the local chapter.

The Chillicothe FFA has about 200 members. Walker says the members come from varying backgrounds.

She says careers in agriculture reach beyond the farms.

The programs offered by FFA help the students to grow, often outside their comfort zone.