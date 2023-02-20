fbpx
Two Taken The Department Of Corrections

Two sentenced in Livingston County Court were transferred to the Missouri Department of Corrections.  The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department transported both under court order.

37-year-old Chamen Bell of Blue Springs to serve four years following revocation of probation on his conviction for harassment.

26-year-old Dillon Potter of Chillicothe was sentenced to 5 years of probation on a 2021 conviction of possession of a controlled substance and a probation violation.  He was taken to the Department of Corrections for the CODS program.

