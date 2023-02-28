fbpx
Facebook Twitter

Stream KCHI Live 24/7!

Play Now

Booking & Extradition

A Brookfield man faces charges in Livingston County for alleged stealing and has been booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center following his arrest by Brookfield Police.  Thirty-nine-year-old Jeremy Don Stephens faces three counts of alleged stealing.  His bond is set at $30,000 cash only.

A St. Joseph man will be extradited to Livingston County on a Parole Violation warrant.  Thirty-year-old Canaan Shane Davis had been convicted of alleged Possession of a controlled substance.  He is expected to be in Livingston County Custody later this week.

 

%d bloggers like this:
%d bloggers like this: