Booking & Extradition

A Brookfield man faces charges in Livingston County for alleged stealing and has been booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center following his arrest by Brookfield Police. Thirty-nine-year-old Jeremy Don Stephens faces three counts of alleged stealing. His bond is set at $30,000 cash only.

A St. Joseph man will be extradited to Livingston County on a Parole Violation warrant. Thirty-year-old Canaan Shane Davis had been convicted of alleged Possession of a controlled substance. He is expected to be in Livingston County Custody later this week.