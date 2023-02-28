A public hearing for the annexation of the property for the City’s new Industrial park was held before the city council. City Attorney Robert Cowherd explained how many acres are included.
The annexation is needed to offer city services,
There were no comments from the public on the annexation. The City Council needs to allow 14 days for additional comments before they can take action. That is expected at the next City Council meeting.
Public Hearing For Industrial Park Annexation
