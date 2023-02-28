Contracts For Trash Disposal Approved By Council

Two five-year contracts with Green For Life, formerly Waste Management, were approved by the City Council. Refuse Director Troy Figg presented the contracts. Figg says the city has worked with Waste Management since the early 90’s.

Figg says the first contract is for the property.

Green For Life will pay $950 per month.

Figg says the second contract is for GFL to accept the trash picked up by the City.

Figg says both contracts are for five years and they run concurrently. That means the city will not be without a place to take the trash they pick up in the community.