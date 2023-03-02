Four Personnel Items For Chillicothe Fire Department

Four personnel items for the Chillicothe Fire Department were handled by the Chillicothe City Council in executive session. They include:

Zach Parks was promoted to Engineer / Paramedic, with a pay rate of $19.33/hour.

Hunter Swift was hired as a full time EMT / Firefighter at $16.54/hour. This includes future requirements of getting certified as a Paramedic.

The council accepted the resignation of Zach Dunn as a full-time firefighter. He will be retained as a Paid-by-Call Firefighter / Paramedic at $13.25/hour.

Blake Rasmussen was hired as a full-time Firefighter / Paramedic at $18.04/hour. He will start June 1st.