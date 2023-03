Eighty-eight calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Monday. The calls included traffic stops, business checks, reports of stealing, and follow-up investigations.

07:21 AM Officers responded to the area of Cherry and Jackson Street for an injury accident. Injuries were minor and one driver was cited for the accident.

16:26 PM a woman came to the Police Department and turned herself in for a warrant. She posted a cash bond and was released with a new court date.