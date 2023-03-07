Livingston Co Sheriff’s Report

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department completed several investigations and made several recent arrests.

Incident Reports:

March 01 LCSO began an investigation at Hedrick Medical Center of a dog bite that took place on LIV 237. The victim was treated and the Livingston County Health Center has been notified.

Other Arrests:

February 28 deputies began an investigation that ended with the arrest for alleged Hindering Prosecution. LCSO and Chillicothe PD had been working together on locating and arresting a fugitive for several days. A vehicle stop was made on February 28th by police and the fugitive was in the back seat of the SUV. The driver 34-year-old Christina N. Phelps of Mooresville was arrested by deputies for alleged Hindering Prosecution. Phelps was processed and released pending the filing of formal charges.

March 1 a deputy arrested 20-year-old Jace Kaden Hickman of Ohio for excessive speed – 92 in a 65. Hickman posted bond and was released on $250 bond.

March 01 deputies arrested 24-year-old Kimberly Dyann Draper of Chillicothe, on a Livingston County warrant for alleged Possession of a Controlled Substance. Draper was processed and released.

March 02, a deputy stopped a Kansas City driver for 94 in a 65. The driver, 40-year-old Garcia Salas Jorge Luis for alleged excessive speed and no valid driver’s license. He was processed and released on bond.

March 02, deputies arrested 41-year-old Nicole Marie Baker in Wheeling on Livingston County warrant for alleged Failure to Appear on Driving While Revoked/Suspended. She was released after posting bond.

Additional Information:

March 01 LCSO extradited 27-year-old Larry Bryan Luke Steiner, from Johnson County Kansas on a Livingston County warrant for alleged Probation Violation on a conviction for Stealing-Motor Vehicle.