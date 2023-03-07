Severe Weather Preparedness – Tornados

This is Severe Weather Preparedness Week and The National Weather Service is providing information on various aspects of severe weather each day. Today, Tuesday, the focus is on Tornados. Warning Coordination Meteorologist Andy Bailey says you should review your plans for what to do in the event of a Tornado.

Think about what you would do in the event of a real tornado. Where would you seek shelter? What should you take with you? What should be in that shelter if it is at home or work?

Bailey says also consider your actions at other locations.

Remember to review emergency plans for work or home with family members and co-workers, so everyone know what to do.