Learn about Turkey Hunting methods, strategies, gear, and regulations in a virtual program offered by the Missouri Department of Conservation. The MDC says experience is an effective teacher for wild turkey hunting, and some tips from experts can make the first hunts more enjoyable and successful.

The MDC will offer a free virtual Turkey Hunting Basics class March 23rd from 6 to 7:30 pm. The online class will provide an overview of turkey hunting for those interested in getting started. Topics will include: turkey habits and habitats, regulations, safety, and hunting strategies.

MDC conservation educator Adam Brandsgaard, will cover how to pick hunting spots, challenges hunters encounter, and how to clean and care for a large game bird once harvested.

Participants can ask questions in the online format.

This class is open to all ages. Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4gp.