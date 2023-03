The Chillicothe State of the City will be presented at the March luncheon for the Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce. The luncheon is scheduled for March 15th at Noon at the Chillicothe Country Club. The cost is $15 and reservations are required.

Scheduled to speak are Chillicothe Mayor Theresa Kelly, City Administrator Roze Frampton, and City Auditor Allison Jeffries.

To register contact the Chamber office at 660-646-4050.