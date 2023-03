Two Milan residents had minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday. The crash happened at about 7:30 am, a mile east of Milan on Highway 6. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol’s report, 47-year-old Angela R Laro was eastbound and ran off the road to avoid an oncoming vehicle and struck the guardrail. Laro and her passenger, 65-year-old Carl D McKinsey had minor injuries and were taken to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital for treatment. They were wearing safety belts.

Like this: Like Loading...