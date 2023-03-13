MoDOT Roadwork

Numerous bridge projects and other work is taking place on roads throughout the KCJI listening area. Some of the work scheduled this week includes:

Caldwell County

Route 116 – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project over the Union Pacific railroad, approximately 2 miles east of Route 13, through mid-June 2023. A signed detour is in place.

Carroll County

US 24 – Bridge rehabilitation projects through June

US 24 (Benton Street) over U.S. Route 65 The northbound and southbound US 24/65 bridges over Old U.S. 24/Outer Road 24 and the BNSF railroad, located just south of the Benton Street Bridge



Route E – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Lost Creek Bridge, approximately 1 mile east of Route OO, through April 2023.

Route 139 – Bridge rehabilitation project the Big Creek, Big Creek Drain Ditch and Big Creek Overflow bridges, March 13

Route M – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Big and Wolf Creek bridges, March 14

Route B – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Camp Creek Bridge, March 15

Route J – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Mound Creek Bridge, March 15

Route M – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Big Creek Bridge, March 15

Route E – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Fish Pond and McCroskie Creek bridges, March 16

Route OO – Bridge rehabilitation project at the McCroskie Creek Bridge, March 16

Grundy County

Route W – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Gees Creek Bridge, south of Route F, through early April.

Route W – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Wolf Creek Bridge, between Routes 6 and WW, through early July. A signed detour is in place.

Linn County

Route WW – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Van Dorsen Creek Bridge, 3 miles east of Marceline, through May.

Route V – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route C to Inca Road. March 13

Livingston County

Route C – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the bridge over Shoal Creek, north of Route DD, through July.

Route C – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the bridge over Shoal Creek, west of Dawn and east of Route DD, through April.

Sullivan County

Route E – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the West Locust Creek Bridge, 8 miles northwest of Milan, through May