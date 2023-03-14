fbpx
Special Meeting For Budget Workshop & Capital Improvement Public Hearing

A public hearing and workshop are Thursday at Chillicothe City Hall.  The special public hearing will be held at 5:30 in council chambers on the use of Capital Improvement Funds for three projects.  The projects include:

  • $400,000 for the industrial park improvements
  • $375,000 for Storm Water Improvements in the Hutchinson Addition
  • $250,000 for playground improvements.

Following the public hearing, a workshop session will be held in council chambers to discuss the proposed 2023/24 city budget.

 

Both are open to the public.

