Special Meeting For Budget Workshop & Capital Improvement Public Hearing

A public hearing and workshop are Thursday at Chillicothe City Hall. The special public hearing will be held at 5:30 in council chambers on the use of Capital Improvement Funds for three projects. The projects include:

$400,000 for the industrial park improvements

$375,000 for Storm Water Improvements in the Hutchinson Addition

$250,000 for playground improvements.

Following the public hearing, a workshop session will be held in council chambers to discuss the proposed 2023/24 city budget.

Both are open to the public.