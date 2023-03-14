William “Bill” Tompkins, age 81, of Bolivar, Missouri, formerly of Meadville, Missouri, passed away March 10, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family. Bill was born August 21, 1941 to CW “Bill” and Marjorie Tompkins. He was a 1959 graduate of Meadville High School. Bill married Carolyn King on June 7, 1960, in Fayette, Missouri. She survives of the home.

Bill was a member of the Meadville Methodist Church. He was a farmer south of Meadville for many years before moving to Mesa, Arizona to work for the State of Arizona Cotton Research and Protection Council as a Field Program Manager. After retirement they moved to a small farm outside Bolivar, Missouri. Bill shot archery as a professional for a number of years including winning a national championship. He spent his retirement in his woodshop making furniture and all kinds of wooden toys. He also enjoyed watching high school sports and always kept track of what the Meadville Eagles were doing.

Survivors include wife Carolyn of Bolivar, Missouri; three sons, Bill Tompkins and wife, Carol of Altoona, Iowa, Jon Tompkins and wife, Cindy of Linn Valley, Kansas, and Rod Tompkins of Meadville, Missouri; 12 grandchildren, Destiny (Tom) Hughey of Kearny, Missouri, Chris (Jamie) Neer of Cambridge, Iowa, Carmen (Tyler) Kinney of Knoxville, Iowa, Kristin (Aaron) Hampel of Wellsville, Kansas, Cara (Jason) Jones of Bolivar, Missouri, Kasey (Monte) Heideman of Baldwin City, Kansas, Amy (Kevin) Stovall of Dunnegan, Missouri, Allison Isaacson (Garrett) of Liberty Center, Iowa, Mackenzie Tompkins(Nate) of Glens Falls, New York, Olivia (Ben) Robicheaux of Meadville, Missouri, Matthew Tompkins of Altoona, Iowa; and 18 great-grandchildren. He was proceeded in death by his parents, CW and Marjorie Tompkins; his in-laws, Mike and Freda King; his brother and sister in-law Jim and Beverly Johnson; and infant grandson Michael Allen Tompkins.

A Visitation will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri on Sunday, March 19, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friends may call at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri on Sunday, March 19, 2023 from 9:30 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Meadville United Methodist Church

