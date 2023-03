A man wanted on a Livingston County warrant for alleged failure to appear on three charges was arrested by Caldwell County Deputies Thursday afternoon. Thirty-five-year-old Davie James Fiveash of Braymer was arrested on warrants for alleged failure to appear on charges of alleged DWI, Driving While Revoked/Suspended, and Using a siren/blue lamp on a vehicle not going to an emergency. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $1,750.

