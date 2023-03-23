Job Fair Offered April 5th

An area-wide career fair will be held on April 5th in Chillicothe. The event is put on by the Chillicothe Area Chamber and Grand River Technical School at the Mervyn W. Jenkins Expo Center on the Litton Agri-Science Campus. More than 40 businesses are expected to be on site.

Those seeking jobs may attend between 9:10 am and 1:15 pm.

You should come prepared with your resume and/or contact information.

Businesses that are interested in participating should contact Debby Peery at GRTS at 660-646-3414.