Resurfacing Projects Start April 3rd In Grundy , Mercer, Harrison, and Worth Counties

A resurfacing project for several routes in Mercer, Grundy, Harrison, and Worth counties begins April 3rd. Herzog Contracting Corp., working with MoDOT, has scheduled the resurfacing of 12 routes, with the work to be completed by late June.

Herzog Contracting Corp has subcontracted the Grundy and Mercer County work to Norris Asphalt Paving. Crews will work daylight hours, Monday through Saturday. During construction, each route will be closed in up to 2-mile segments. The roadways will reopen each evening.

Norris Asphalt Paving Co.’s schedule to complete the seven Grundy and Mercer County starts with milling the first week of April on Grundy County Routes C/B, Mercer County Routes U, JJ, D, C and Mercer/Grundy County Route NN

The rest of the schedule for Grundy & Mercer Counties includes:

Mercer County Route U – paving, April 10-14

Mercer County Route D – paving, April 17-21

Grundy County Route C/B – paving, April 24-28

Grundy/Mercer County Route NN – paving, May 1-12

Mercer County Route JJ – paving, May 12-15

Mercer County Route C – paving, May 15-24

Grundy County Routes C/B, Mercer County Routes U, JJ, D, C and Mercer/Grundy County Route NN – rock shoulders and pavement markings – May 25 – June 14

Herzog Contracting Corp. plan to complete the five Harrison and Worth County routes following the below schedule:

Harrison County Routes F, MM, T and Harrison/Worth County Route M – milling off existing pavement, April 12-13

Harrison/Worth County Route M – paving, April 17-25

Harrison County Route F – paving, April 26 – May 3

Harrison County Route T – paving, May 4-23

Harrison County Route MM – paving, May 24 – June 1

Harrison County Routes F, MM, T and Harrison/Worth County Route M – rock shoulders and pavement markings – June 5-26

All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change.