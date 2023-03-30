Free Hunter Education Skills Program

A Free Hunter Education skills class is offered in Chillicothe by the Missouri Department of Conservation. Participants will earn the safety certificate needed to obtain hunting permits. The session will teach and test participants for safe firearms handling and basic hunting skills. The session will be held:

Thursday, April 13th in Chillicothe from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Cornerstone Church Event Center, https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4gR.

For any questions or need help getting registered, contact Adam Brandsgaard at the Chillicothe MDC office at 660-646-6122.

Hunters age 11 to 15, or those of any age seeking in-person instruction, must take the free skills class in person. They will need to complete the knowledge portion of the class prior to the skills session. Printed student manuals are available at MDC’s Chillicothe office, or they can be ordered online for free.

Besides teaching safety skills, the hunter education course also teaches basic hunting skills to help newcomers to the sport get started and be successful.