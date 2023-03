Two High School juniors will represent GRM Networks Cooperative for the 2023 Foundation for Rural Service (FRS) Youth Tour to Washington, D.C. Amanda Jefferson, of Browning, and Emma Walkup, of Princeton, have been selected to travel to the nation’s capital this summer and join other youth representing rural telecommunication providers. Jefferson is a junior at Linn County R-I, while Walkup is a junior at Princeton R-5 School

