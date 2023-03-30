Grundy County Bridge Replacements

The Route W bridge over Hickory Creek in Grundy County, is scheduled to close Monday, April 10th, The bridge is located between Route WW and Route F. The Missouri Department of Transportation contracted with Phillips Hardy, Inc. to replace the Route W Hickory Creek Bridge and the currently closed Wolf Creek Bridge, located between Routes WW and F.

During both bridge replacements, motorists will be directed around the closures via a signed detour on Routes 6 and F. Both bridges are expected to reopen in July.

In addition to these scheduled closures, two additional projects may affect motorists who regularly use Grundy County Route W:

The replacement of the Gees Creek Bridge, south of Route F, as part of the Fixing Access to Rural Missouri Bridge Program (FARM). That project is currently scheduled to be completed, and Route W reopened at the bridge, on April 3 rd

Safety improvements on Grundy County Route 6 at Route W, which includes the addition of a turn lane on Route 6. This project will include phased closures of Route W and Route 146. Construction is expected to begin in mid-April.

All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change.