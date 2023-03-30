Taken To Prison

Three people were recently transported to prison by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. They include:

24-year-old Avery Nicole Young of Chillicothe, sentenced to a total of 20 years for involuntary manslaughter and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

30-year-old Canaan Davis of Blue Springs, sentenced to 5 years on a probation violation from a conviction for possession of a controlled substance.

62-year-old Bobby Head of Chillicothe, sentenced to 5 years on a probation violation from a conviction for possession of a controlled substance.