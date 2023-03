A report of a grease fire at a home at 708 Van Buren summoned Trenton Fire Fighters Wednesday evening. The Trenton Fire Department received the 911 call at about 5:15 and arrived to find light smoke coming from the home. The resident had used a fire extinguisher to put out the fire before firefighters arrived The fire crew removed the pan from the stove and set up fans to remove the smoke from the home. They were on the scene for about 20 minutes. There were no injuries reported.

