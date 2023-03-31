Resurfacing Livingston, Linn, and Grundy County Roads

Four roads in Livingston, Linn, and Grundy County will be resurfaced under Governor Parson’s Rural Roads program. Work is scheduled to begin Monday, April 3. The Missouri Department of Transportation has contracted with Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc. to complete the project they began last fall in Linn, Grundy, Sullivan, and Livingston counties.

The planned order of work is as follows:

April 3-7: Livingston Route Y from Route W to Route 190

April 3-12: Grundy/Livingston Route K from Route E to U.S. Route 65

April 12-18: Grundy/Livingston County Route U from Route F to Route 190

April 13-21: Grundy/Linn County Route 139 from Grundy County Highway 6 at Humphreys to the Parsons Creek Bridge north of Linn County Route B

During the work, motorists will be directed through the work zone by flaggers. A 10-foot width restriction will be in place. Crews will be present during daylight hours, Monday through Saturday. All work is weather permitting. Schedules are subject to change.