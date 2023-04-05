Carroll County Election Results

Election results for Carroll County contested races include:

Carroll County Sales Tax – approved 827 yes to 294 no

Carrollton School Board – winners include: Cohlby Jones, Susan Bliss, and Brian Sweeney

Norborn School Board (three year term) winners: Josh Elliott, Megan Armstrong, and Becky Cook

Norborn School Board (one year term) winner: Michael Cole Mullins

Carrollton Ward 4 Councilman – Jim Bowen

Carrollton Proposition 1 – approved 183 yes to 180 no

Norborne Mayor – winner: Chris Leabo

Norborne Ward 1 – winner: William Cook

Village of Tina Council members: Mark Colliver and Connie Peterson