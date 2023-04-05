Carroll County Election Results

Election results for Carroll County contested races include:
Carroll County Sales Tax – approved 827 yes to 294 no
Carrollton School Board – winners include: Cohlby Jones, Susan Bliss, and Brian Sweeney
Norborn School Board (three year term) winners: Josh Elliott, Megan Armstrong, and Becky Cook
Norborn School Board (one year term) winner: Michael Cole Mullins
Carrollton Ward 4 Councilman – Jim Bowen
Carrollton Proposition 1 – approved 183 yes to 180 no
Norborne Mayor – winner: Chris Leabo
Norborne Ward 1 – winner: William Cook
Village of Tina Council members: Mark Colliver and Connie Peterson