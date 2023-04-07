County Commission To Attend Meetings

E911, flooding, and the health ordinance are topics for the Livingston County Commissioners next week. The commissioners meet Tuesday and Thursday at 9:30 am in the commission room of the courthouse.

Tuesday:

At 10:00 am, they will attend the E911 Advisory Board Meeting at Chillicothe City Hall.

At 1:00 pm, they will attend an LEPC tabletop exercise at the Chillicothe Fire Department to handle scenarios of heavy rain and flooding.

Thursday:

At 11:00 the commission has a meeting with Mark White about the Health Ordinance

Also on the agendas for the meetings are county road and bridge matters and administrative and departmental responsibilities.