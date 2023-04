One of two bridges on Livingston County Route C over Shoal Creek has re-opened following replacement. The Route C bridge just west of Dawn and east of Route DD, is now open. MoDOT and their contractor, Lehman-Wilson, replaced the bridge as part of the FARM (Fixing Access to Rural Missouri) Bridge Program. The bridge closed to all traffic in early December 2022.

The Route C Bridge over Shoal Creek, north of Route DD and south of Utica, remains closed for replacement.