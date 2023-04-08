Chillicothe School Board To Reorganize After Election

A special meeting of the Chillicothe R-II School board will be held to accept election results and install the new board members. The meeting will be Tuesday at 7:30 am at the District Administrative Building.

The agenda begins with change orders for the CES Expansion project. This includes changes to the Substantial Completion requirements of the contract from April 15 2024 to a three-tiered completion.

The School Board will then:

Certify the election Results Adjourn “Sine Die” Administer the Oath Of Office Elect the officers for the board Building Reps and Committee Assignments will be made

There is no executive session planned for this meeting.