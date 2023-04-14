Man Changes Plea To Guilty

A man facing trial in Livingston County Court for shooting a Trenton Police Officer in 2019, 42-year-old Jamey Aaron Griffin of Trenton, changed his plea to Guilty for the charges of Assault Second Degree and Attempted Unlawful Use of a Weapon on Thursday. Under the plea agreement, Griffin faces a recommended sentence of 25 years in prison. The prosecutor agreed to drop a charge of armed criminal action in exchange for the guilty plea.

The sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 8th in Livingston County Circuit Court.