Today Is The Tax Filing Deadline

Today is the final day to file your state and Federal income tax forms… unless you file for an extension. Michael Devine from the IRS says don’t wait until the last minute to push that send button is filing online. Connectivity or other issues that may be out of your control could cause delays, but the deadline remains the same,

If you are mailing your return through the post office, it must be postmarked before midnight tonight. That does not mean dropped in the box at the post office. Know when that box is emptied and better yet, take it inside and make sure someone is there to process the mail.

If you owe more than you can pay when filing, still file and pay what you can. You will need to make arrangements for paying the remainder to the IRS.

If you are not able to complete your return before the April 18th DEADLINE, you can file for an extension. But remember, this is an extension to file a completed return, NOT an extension to pay any taxes you owe. That extension also needs to be filed before the deadline today.