Court Room: Jeremy Stephens – Jennifer Hall

Two Livingston County Court cases continue their way through the legal system.

Jeremy Don Stephens was in court for arraignment. A not guilty plea was entered by Jeremy Stephens when he made his appearance for arraignment on charges of alleged stealing of money and weapons from the Chillicothe Police Department and Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. The next appearance is scheduled for July 14th for plea and trial setting.

Jennifer Ann Hall, a woman charged in the 2002 deaths of three individuals at a Chillicothe hospital has two court appearances this month.

Forty-two-year-old Jennifer Ann Hall is charged with two counts of alleged 1st-degree involuntary manslaughter in the deaths of Fern Franco in May of 2002 and Coval Gann in March of 2002. And one count of alleged 2nd-degree attempted assault on Norma Pearson in March of 2002. The case is assigned to Judge Daren L Adkins in Clinton County. Plea and trial setting scheduled for Friday at 9:00 am.

In Livingston County Court, Hall faces charges of alleged 1st-degree Murder and alleged Filing False Documents. Those hearings are scheduled for April 26th at 8:30 am, before Judge Michael R Leamer in Livingston County Court.