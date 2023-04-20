Grants – A Wonderful Source Of Revenue

The Chillicothe R-II School Board acknowledged several grants the district has and will receive. Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers says grants are a wonderful source of revenue for the district.

One of the grants is the Loraine Roark Music and Business Fund Grant.

Part of that money will be used to replace the curtains for the PAC.

Other Grants for the upcoming year include:

Career Ladder – approximately $342,900

Teacher Baseline Salary – TBD

Safety Grant – $250,000

This includes: the replacement and new AEDs, bullet-resistant laminate, visitor management system, two-way radio system, Breaching Tools, and Security.

Feminine Hygiene Grant of nearly $2,100

Immediate Responsive Service Grants of just over $37,000