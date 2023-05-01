Dupy & Kincaid Remain Tied After Recount

The recount is complete and the outcome of the April 4th Election is unchanged. The candidates, Reed Dupy and Dowell Kincaid remain tied for the 1st Ward Chillicothe City Council seat.

County Clerk Sherry Parks will report the outcome of the recount to Judge Drew Davis.

The runoff election for the 1st Ward Council Seat remains set for June 6th. Absentee ballots for the runoff election are available now at the County Clerk’s office.

Those wishing to have an absentee ballot mailed to them have until May 24th to submit their request.

If you need to make special arrangements to cast an absentee ballot, contact the Clerk’s office at 660-646-8000, x3

Voter registration for the 1st Ward Runoff Election is available through May 10th.