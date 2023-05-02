Trenton Street Closings For NCMC Graduations

Portions of Main and Mable Streets in Trenton will be closed briefly Saturday for the NCMC Commencement ceremonies. School officials will close Main Street at Crowder Road and Mabel Street at 12th Street from 8:40 a.m. until 9:00 a.m. and again from 12:40 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. This is to allow graduates to march from Geyer Hall to the Ketcham Center for the morning and afternoon NCMC commencement ceremonies.

Mabel Street at 12th will again be blocked after each ceremony to allow safe dispersal from the buildings. Mabel will reopen when the street is clear of pedestrians.