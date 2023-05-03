Report Of Fight Leads To Arrest On Warrant

One hundred seventeen calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Tuesday. Some of the calls included traffic stops, business checks, paper service, and follow up with numerous investigations.

1:20 AM Officers responded to a fight in progress in the 1000 block of Washington. One man was found to have an active warrant out of Higginsville for animal abuse. He was unable to post bond and was transported to Caldwell County Detention Center.

8:28 AM Officers responded to the Livingston Co Courthouse for a man claiming he was homicidal. The man was taken into custody and was transported to a medical facility on a 96-hour warrant for a mental evaluation.