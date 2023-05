The Chillicothe Farmer’s Market opens their season Saturday morning at the Livingston County Courthouse. The market begins at 8:00 am and will run until Noon. A Hog Roast fundraiser will be held this Saturday to support the market. Free will donations will be accepted for pulled pork sandwiches and fresh sides.

The market will also have spring produce, fruits and vegetables, baked goods, flowers, honey, and eggs.