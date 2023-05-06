Chillicothe City Council To Consider Purchase Of New Fire Truck

The Marijuana sales tax, fireworks and a new fire truck are on the Chillicothe City Council agenda for Monday. The council will meet at 5:30 pm in the council chambers at City Hall.

The first item n the agenda is the presentation of an ordinance to place a 3% sales tax on the sale of recreational marijuana on the August election ballot.

An ordinance will be presented for core sampling on a portion of the new Industrial Park property.

The fireworks contract for the City of Chillicothe will be considered.

The council will hear a request to waive the “non-complete” clause of their contract with MAXIM Golf, who runs Green Hills Golf Course.

Fire Chief Eric Reeter will present the request to purchase a new Pierce Enforcer Pumper truck.

There will be a request to order concession supplies for the parks.

The final item under appearances is the declaration of surplus items from the fire department.

An executive session is planned to follow the meeting.