Earl Wayne Utley, age 93, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Indian Hills a Stonebridge Community, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Earl was born the son Charles Edward and Esther (Narr) Utley on June 5, 1929, in rural Livingston County. He received his education from a country school near Wheeling, Missouri. On June 17, 1952, he was united in marriage to Barbara June Spainhour in Chillicothe, Missouri. They were just a few days shy of celebrating their 71st year of marriage.

Earl was employed by Rural Electric Association (Farmer’s Electric) for over 35 years. At the time of his retirement, he was the head lineman. He was a member of the Church of Christ in Chillicothe, Missouri, a past member of the Masonic Lodge of Breckenridge, Missouri and he was a past board member of the Lake Nehi association. Earl’s hobbies included fishing, camping, gardening and especially spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife, Barbara June Utley, of Chillicothe, Missouri; two daughters, Bonnie Harding and husband, Raymond, of Chillicothe, Missouri and Katherine Litzelman and husband, Henry, of Chillicothe, Missouri; one son, Clyde Wayne Utley and significant other, Patricia Allen, of Elkland, Missouri; six grandchildren, Tonya Perry and husband, John, of Braymer, Missouri, Curtis Litzelman of Columbia, Missouri, Angie Lauhoff and husband, Darren, of Chillicothe, Missouri, Jeff Harding and wife, Mary, of Chillicothe, Missouri, Andrea Leakey and husband, Nick, of Chillicothe, Missouri and Tammara Utley of California; several great grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren; three brothers, Ray Utley and wife, Tomme of St. Joseph, Missouri, Roy Utley and wife, Jeanne, of Bethel, Ohio, and Richard Utley of Wheeling, Missouri; and two sisters, Marjorie Faulds and husband, Hugh, of Kansas City, Missouri and Pearl Gipson and husband, Bill, of Huntsville, Missouri. He was preceded in death by his parents, one grandson, Christopher Utley, a brother, Charles Utley and two sisters, Marion Rothman and Virginia Clark.

A cremation was held and services will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wheeling Cemetery

