Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties

Two arrests for the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Friday, at about 10:00 pm in Daviess County, Troopers arrested 45-year-old Samuel M Tijerina, JR of Edinburg, TX on a Newton County warrant for alleged failure to appear on a non-moving traffic violation. He posted bond and was released.

Friday in Ray County at about 11:45 pm, Troopers arrested 33-year-old Tarna A Rold of Cowgill for alleged DWI – prior offender, speeding, driving while revoked, and no seatbelt. She was processed and released.