Chillicothe Police Report For Friday

A missing child is one of the items in the report from the Chillicothe Police Department for Friday. Officers responded to 103 calls for service.

2:58 am, Officers responded to the 700 block of Commercial Street for a missing juvenile. Officers spoke to the child’s guardian and gathered information to report the juvenile missing. The juvenile returned home at approximately 7:16 am. The were taken to the Chillicothe Police Department and the Juvenile Authority was contacted.

6:28 pm, Officers assisting Emergency Services on an unresponsive subject call in the 1400 block of Clay Street. The person was revived through the use of Narcan but refused further medical treatment.