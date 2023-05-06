MoDOT Roadwork For The Area Counties

Numerous roadwork projects are scheduled for the local counties for the week of May 8th. Those projects identified by MoDOT include:

Livingston County

Route C – remains CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the bridge over Shoal Creek, north of Route DD, through July 2023.

US 36 – Bridge rehabilitation project over Blackwell Creek, 1.2 miles east of Route 65 near Chillicothe, through June 2023. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane, each direction with a 10-foot width restriction in place.

US 36 – Concrete replacement from Route B to Route EE in Linn County, Tuesday – Thursday

Caldwell County

Route 116 – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project over the Union Pacific railroad, approximately 2 miles east of Route 13, through mid-June 2023. A signed detour is in place.

Route 13 – CLOSED for a resurfacing project from the south city limits of Hamilton to just north of Route HH in Kingston. The current phase if from Mill Creek Drive to Route P,

Carroll County

US 24 – Bridge rehabilitation projects through June.

Route 24 (Benton Street) over US 65.

The north and southbound US 24/65 bridges over Old U.S. Highway 24/Outer Road 24 and the BNSF railroad, located just south of the Benton Street Bridge.

US 65 – CLOSED for permit work at the Brookfield Sub railroad crossing, Tuesday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Routes KK, VV, WW & DD – resurfacing and pavement markings, all week

Chariton County

Route D – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the East Fork of Bee Branch Bridge through mid-September.

Grundy County

Route W – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Wolf Creek Bridge, between Routes 6 and WW, through early July. A signed detour is in place.

Route W – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Hickory Creek Bridge, between Route WW and F, through early July. A signed detour is in place.

Route 6 – Intersection improvement project at Route 146 and 30th Avenue, through mid-September. Traffic will be narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals directing motorist. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

Route B and Route E – CLOSED in 2-mile segments for a resurfacing project, May 10-17

Sullivan County

Route E – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the West Locust Creek Bridge, 8 miles northwest of Milan, through May.

Route C – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Yellow Creek Bridge, southeast of Milan, through September.