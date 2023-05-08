Tornadoes And Storm Damage

Severe weather tracked across the region Saturday night, leaving damage from Tornados and severe thunderstorms. The storms began moving through Harrison County around 6:30 pm and tracking east-southeast through Daviess, Grundy, Livingston, Linn, and portions of Sullivan and Chariton County.

In Trenton, The National Weather Service says an EF0 tornado with winds of around 85mph began around 9th and main and caused significant damage to the Wesley United Methodist Church. The tornado tracked east roughly along 9th Street ending around Harris Avenue.

There were also reports of a building damaged and a house collapsed southwest of Trenton around the same time, resulting in debris on Highway 6. The National Weather Service determined this was from straight-line winds.

Nearly an hour later, as the storm moved through Linn County. tornado damage was reported, including numerous reports of damage near Linneus, including a machine shed that was damaged five miles east of Linneus.

Hail reports from the storm include 1.25 to 4-inch hailstones in Daviess, Grundy, and Linn Counties, causing damage to buildings and vehicles.

Wind Damage

Officials also received a report of wind damage to a Hog Barn, tearing the roof off the building 3 miles west of Linneus