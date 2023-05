The overall drier weather in the month of April has allowed area producers to get seeds in the ground. Livingston County Farm Service Agency Executive Director Raysha Tate says the weather was great for corn planting.

Tate says Soy Bean planting is a bit of a mix.

She says there are some producers that are holding off on planting the beans, hoping for some rain… Tate says they have been tracking rainfall.

The current weather forecast indicates rain is possible for the next few days.