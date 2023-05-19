Jail Bookings For Livingston County

Two recent jail bookings are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department.

35-year-old Kevin Dale Lemos of Kansas City, KS was arrested Tuesday in Jackson County on a 2020 Livingston County warrant for alleged failure to appear on a charge of alleged driving while revoked or suspended. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $250. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 24th.

35-year-old Raychell Ann Vandenberg of Chillicothe is waiting for extradition following her out-of-state arrest on Wednesday on a bond violation warrant from an original charge of alleged possession of a controlled substance. She is held with bond set at $50,000 cash only.