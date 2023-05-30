Bridge Repairs To US 36 Bridge Over Interstate 35

Repairs to the US 36 bridge over northbound Interstate 35 will mean lane closures for both roadways beginning Monday. Work should be completed in August.

PCiRoads, Inc. working with the Missouri Department of Transportation plans to begin making the repairs under the bridge on Monday. The bridge, built in 1963, was struck recently by a high-profile vehicle driving underneath on I-35. Crews will use a heat straightening technique to repair the damage to the bridge structure.

The passing lane of northbound I-35 will be closed for the duration of the project.

Short-term closures of both northbound lanes may be necessary and information will be provided ahead of any full closures of I-35.

The driving lane on eastbound US 36 also will be closed during the repair with all traffic shifted into the passing lane. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place.