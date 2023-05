The city of Chillicothe approved the bid for the concrete for the “City Sidewalk Program.” Penny Concrete presented a bid of $137.90 per cubic yard.

City Administrator Roze Frampton says the City Sidewalk Program has been around for many years and is a cost share between the city and a property owner.

Frampton says additional information is available on the city’s webpage.

https://www.chillicothecity.org/sites/g/files/vyhlif6601/f/faqs/sidewalk_replacement_program.pdf