Livingston Co Sheriff’s Report

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department incident and arrest report for the latter part of May includes several arrests and extraditions.

Incident Reports:

May 21 deputies responded to a location in the southern part of the county along with the Chillicothe Department of Emergency Services on a report a person was intoxicated and suicidal.

May 21 deputies and troopers went to the 800 block of Highway B in Wheeling for a fugitive at the residence. Officers located and arrested 32 year old Lacey Marie Wells on a Randolph County warrant for alleged Probation Violation and Missouri Probation/Parole warrant on an original drug violation. Deputy found Wells was allegedly in possession a controlled substance and arrested her for this new charge.

May 26 deputies responded to the 5000 block of Route V for a death investigation. Preliminary investigation suggests the senior citizen passed away from natural causes.

Most Wanted Updates:

Arrested May 23: 33-year-old Michelle Kay Williams was arrested by Ray County authorities on a Livingston County warrant for alleged Possession of a Controlled Substance. Bond set at $5,000 cash

Arrested May 29th, in Morris County, KS: 54-year-old Dominick Vincent Georgetti of Florida on a warrant for alleged Failure to Appear for alleged Burglary and Stealing. Bond set at $10,000

Additional Information:

Detainees were taken to and from jails for court, the deputies also handled extradition from out of state and out of the county.