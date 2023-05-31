City Saves More Than $88,000 on Chip Seal Project

The bid for Chip Seal work in Chillicothe was awarded to Vance Brothers The Chillicothe City Council approved the project at a cost of $181,469. The original bid was more than $88,000 higher, but the city will furnish the chip material for the project. City Street Department Superintendent Jeff Gilespie says the chips are from last year.

Gillespie reminded the council that the Chip Seal allows the streets to be sealed until the city can do an overlay of more extensive street projects. It is meant to extend the life of the current surface and deter further damage due to the weather.