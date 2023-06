Two arrests for the area are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for Wednesday.

In Clay County at about 2:45 pm, Troopers arrested 23-year-old Sidney M Duvall of Milan on a Sullivan County warrant for alleged invasion of privacy. He is held at the Clay County Jail pending the posting of bond.

At about 10:25 pm in Linn County, Troopers arrested 22-year-old Felix A Bonilla-Funez of Kansas City, KS for alleged no valid license. He was processed and released.