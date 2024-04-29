Flood Warnings On The Grand River And Wakenda Creek

Flood warnings are Issued for the Grand River and Wakenda Creek.

Grand River

At Chillicothe, Moderate Flooding is occurring as the river is near the expected crest of 30.7 feet. Flooding is expected through early Tuesday morning when the river falls back below floodstage of 24 feet.

At Sumner, moderate flooding continues. The river continues to rise with a crest of 36.1 feet forecast this morning. Flooding is expected to continue through Wednesday. Floodstage at Sumner is 26 feet.

At Brunswick, Minor flooding is forecast, with a crest on Tuesday of 23.7 feet and flooding continuing into Thursday. Floodstage is 19 feet.

At Wakenda Creek

In Carrollton, moderate flooding is occurring. Floodstage is 16 feet. A crest of 20.2 feet is expected later today, with the river falling back below floodstage Tuesday morning.

